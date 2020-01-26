(Being a series of quick game notes trying to account for the events of many sessions of playing through The Enemy Within using the Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 1e rules.)

Session 11

Shadows over Bogenhafen

Wilfried [Fence]

Martin [Scout]

Larry [Bodyguard]

Wilhelm [Wizard’s Apprentice]

The session begins still in Ulthar the Unstable’s hovel in the pit. Now certain that they are up against the Teugen family, and specifically Johannes Teugen who almost certainly was behind the death of his brother Karl, they ponder who else in town is against them, and more importantly, who can be on their side.

Focus gets aimed towards the younger of the Steinhager brothers who may be jealous of how his brother runs the company. They choose to stake out the Steinhager estate, and also put a watch on the Teugen estate since it is across the park.

Having managed to entirely skip over the many chances to discover that Johannes Teugen was hosting a gathering of the Ordo tonight, they instead discovered the same exact thing entirely by accident – and managed to capture one of the Ordo members in the process (a Herr Drucker, whom they are unfamiliar with, probably head of one of the lesser merchant families). They identify the heads of the Steinhager & Haagen merchant families entering the estate, as well as Magirius, Herr Hass, and two others (a total of 7, counting their unconscious prisoner).

In a daring and somewhat foolish raid, they went through the doors of the estate discovering more guards than they expected, but also quickly discovering that the more combat-capable members of the group are significantly more combat-capable than they used to be. Servants and men-at-arms were disarmed and disabled, and the guards still within the house were avoided via the servants’ entrance (fortunately the guards hadn’t released the hounds onto the property yet, as the guests had not all arrived thanks to the group waylaying Herr Drucker).

After ascertaining that the Ordo is indeed meeting within the house, and surprisingly that they are meeting in an upstairs meeting room instead of a secret basement tunnel leading to the temple under the Steinhager estate, they overhear Johannes explaining that the ritual would be going ahead tomorrow, although the location had to be changed because someone had defiled the old ritual space. But not to worry, a new location has been found and will be ready by tomorrow night, and a sacrifice has been found to consecrate the space before hand. The location would be divulged to the members of the Ordo at some point tomorrow.

Finally, deciding that immediate action was required, they quietly secured the kitchen, started a small fire, and then proceeded up the servants’ stairs to the second floor.

The group opened the door to the meeting room with Wilhelm dressed in the Ordo robes & hood, doing “the Wookiee Gambit” pretending to be captured by the rest of the group.

He immediately started to blather as he came through the door, half explaining how he had been caught and that it was the lizard all along (he recently learned how to cast Produce Small Creature)… Confused, the ordo members stumbled back from them except for Teugen and his tall companion (that the party is assuming to be a demon), and Magirius – who rushed towards them yelling “they are going to sacrifice someone!”

As the session ended, Teugen’s head was flying 2d6 feet in a random direction, and his tall friend Gideon is dropping his human disguise to destroy these interlopers.