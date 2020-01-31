Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. The first of these for this year goes way back to 2011 and was drawn in a small moleskine notebook… It is also one of the first city maps to be released on the blog. For this re-release, I’ve tuned up the scan a bit and am releasing it at a much higher resolution than the original.

Hurren is known as the City of the Elders because it is the seat of the Council of Five, a gathering of five potent magi who come to meet here once a year (although two of the five maintain their primary residences here, the other three rarely are seen within the city walls, appearing only for their annual meeting.) All five are older than any human has the right or the natural ability to be, as the council was founded over a hundred and fifty years ago.

The city itself has grown slowly over the past few hundred years, never really breaking out beyond the old city walls. It sees modest trade with the nearby city-states and pays lip service to the city-state of Khalis.

While the map of Hurren was originally released in 2011, I also revisited the city in 2013 with a lot more detail about the neighbourhoods, personalities, and points of interest in the city. You can find this short visitor’s guide to Hurren here [LINK].

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 400 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.

Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalog to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).