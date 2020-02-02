(Being a series of quick game notes trying to account for the events of many sessions of playing through The Enemy Within using the Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 1e rules.)

Session 12

Shadows over Bogenhafen

Martin [Scout]

Larry [Bodyguard]

Wilhelm [Wizard’s Apprentice]

Gottlieb [Bounty Hunter]

Othmar [Charlatan]

The foul beast that took the form of “Gideon” unveiled itself to be a demon with a small wizened body, extremely long arms with oversized clawed hands, spindly legs, and a deeply wrinkled, scaly purple hide. The human form of Gideon melted away, starting with the chaos servant’s oversized hands, each holding a ball of blue-green fire.

In the ensuing violence and fiery explosions a number of the Ordo burned and exploded (including poor Magirius), people were explosively defenestrated, the guards panicked, and the demon known as Gideon was slain.

On the headless corpse of Johannes Teugen the group found both a demonic ritual scroll and an attached letter from “Etalka Herzen” from Grissenwald. According to the letter, the ritual was to trade the souls of the seven members of the Ordo to get Johannes’ soul back (which he seems to have traded to Gideon’s patron in exchange for magical and temporal power).

Escaping the burning compound, the group is assisted by the watch and the actual Magistrate Richter to slip out of town on the Berebeli. They are also promised one of the merchant estates once things shake out over the next year in exchange for their help and to fulfill the fake inheritance that lured them into Bogenhafen to begin with.

At this point the group has three leads as they head out of town. Josef is heading northwest, and can bring the group at least as far as Weissbruck or even to Altdorf (where word is that the group is still wanted for questioning relating to the death of a young nobleman.)

• Talbberry wants to meet up with the apothecary in Weissbruck to begin training as an alchemist.

• Wilhelm’s wizardly mentor has returned to Delberz (where most of the group started your adventures) and wants to offer Wilhelm additional training to level 1.

• Searching in Grissenwald for someone named Etalka Herzen who supplied Johannes Teugen with the ritual scroll he was going to use in Bogenhafen.

On the Berelebi, about half way to Weissbruck, they come across a dead man stuck on a branch floating in the slowly running waters of the Bogen. The man has been killed by a number of crossbow bolts. Expecting trouble, they come around a bend in the river and identify both someone hiding in a tree overhead obviously keeping watch, and a riverboat adrift by the shore beneath the watch.

Then the mutants struck. Mutants on the drifting riverboat, flying mutant in the tree, and a tentacled mutant beastman monstrosity dragging Wilhelm and Martin under the boat into the muddy waters of the Bogen.