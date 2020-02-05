Tags
I’m more than a bit surprised that the “deckaider” and other “decader / d% / tens” ten siders only hit the market in 1990. I thought they started showing up in the 80s, but then I remember a lot of times rolling 2d10 and declaring which colour die was “high” at the time of the roll.
(Ad from Dragon Magazine, 1990)
tripleaardvark said:
Original d10 patent was 1983. https://patents.google.com/patent/USD267569S/en
Dyson Logos said:
But that is 98.74% irrelevant to discussing the “tens” die. That is specifically for the Gamescience design of the d10 (regular d10s were around before that, they were included in the 1981 Basic D&D set for instance). This is about the ones numbered 10/20/30/40/50/60/70/80/90/00.
Charles Saeger said:
I didn’t have any in my first die set from Christmas 1987 (thanks, grandma!), and they weren’t in the Mentzer Basic Set, which I also got about the same time. I think I first remember seeing them in the mid-1990s, and by the end of the decade was amazed they were now in the standard die tubes.