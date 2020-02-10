Royal Catacombs of Adrih

Somewhere beneath the temple of the Shinning Lord are the catacombs of the last of the line of King Adrih. With the sacking of the temple, there has been no better time for treasure hunters to find and loot the old tomb.

The catacombs themselves are partially collapsed and sections have an inch or so of stagnant water – reminders of the recent destruction of the temple above. They are guarded by otherworldly hounds locked in the last chamber behind a magical portcullis that prevents magical access through the bars – but should any portcullis in the catacombs be damaged, the magic is broken on all and the hounds are released.

The main tomb in the middle of the structure doesn’t contain the last of the Adrih line, but is in fact the brother of the last king. The inside of the lid of his sarcophagus is decorated with a painting of the King, his brother, and “glowing” quintuplet children all under a variant of the symbol of the Shinning Lord. A symbol that repeats on the wall in the chamber to the north, indicating the location of the secret door into the tomb of the five children.

Of course, opening the secret door also dispels the magic on the portculli, also releasing the hounds.

