Originally posted to the site four years ago, and resurrected every now and then for Valentine’s Day – here’s my Valentine Dungeon Map aka the Temple of Love (insert Ofra Haza & Sisters of Mercy references here).

A Heart-Shaped Dungeon (with grid)

I still have never used this for a game session, but I did use it (in purple) on two different occasions as a Valentine’s day card for my girlfriend (now fiancee).

Violet Valentine Dungeon
Feel free to use it for your natural 20.
Heart-Shaped Dungeon (no grid)

 