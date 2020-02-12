Tags
Originally posted to the site four years ago, and resurrected every now and then for Valentine’s Day – here’s my Valentine Dungeon Map aka the Temple of Love (insert Ofra Haza & Sisters of Mercy references here).
I still have never used this for a game session, but I did use it (in purple) on two different occasions as a Valentine’s day card for my girlfriend (now fiancee).
Feel free to use it for your natural 20.