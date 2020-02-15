A small roadside caravanserai and personal hold of a retired adventurer, Duzig’s Hold was established in the heart of beastfolk territory in the Elk Woods as part of an effort to both remove the local menace to trade and travel and to provide a base of operations for a team of rangers searching for the Dark Goat of the Woods.

With the beastfolk menace now pushed to the far corners of the Elk Woods, Duzig’s Hold still houses a few rangers that patrol the forest (and Duzig herself for several months of the year) but is primarily used as a stopping point for merchants and travellers through the forest along the King’s Road.

