(Being a series of quick game notes trying to account for the events of many sessions of playing through The Enemy Within using the Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 1e rules.)

Session 14

Death on the Reik

Wilfried [Fence]

Larry [Bodyguard]

Martin [Scout]

Talbberry Grumble [Scribe]

Othmar [Charlatan]

Wilhelm [Wizard’s Apprentice]

Gottlieb [Bounty Hunter]

Oscar Jager [Bodyguard]

The raid on the “red barn” went pretty much as expected. The party far outmatches their opposition, and playing themselves off as potent wizards and trained mercenaries they not only rescue Elvyra but shake down the kidnappers to get the root of the story.

It seems Elvyra’s previous career as a charlatan has caught up with her a bit, and a dark wizard in Altdorf was trying to blackmail her into preparing materials he requires for a foul incantation to grant himself extended life. When she refused to provide the expert herbal concoctions, his men decided it would just be more expedient to ship her directly to their master.

After reuniting her with Liza (and being told in no uncertain terms that Emmanuelle had no interest in babysitting in the future – if she wanted children she could have stayed in Regensdorf), Elvyra assisted in the training of Talbberry.

Before leaving for Altdorf en route to Delberz, the party bought some timber as cargo and was met by one desperate Manegold Samter who was looking for their prior travelling companion Josef. Samter ended up unloading a small cargo of untaxed imported wines with the group to smuggle off for a profit elsewhere.

Travelling up the Weissbruck Canal, it wasn’t much of a surprise when their boat was inspected by river wardens. The wardens were quick and generally friendly, although a few of them initially took note of Gottlieb and Martin who’s faces appear on the various wanted posters along this route. Further attention from one river warden was fixed on Othmar, playing the role of Captain Kastor Lieberung from Bogenhafen. However, the inspection itself was pretty cursory, and no notice was made of the untaxed wine hidden behind the wool and timber in the hold.

Arriving in the Imperial capital, they are met by Herr Hohenzoll who is watching for wool shipments up from Bogenhafen and buys their cargo for 950 Crowns. The lumber is also sold for a whopping 7% profit margin. Shopping ensues.

Wilfried tries to find a market to sell the contraband wine at, but his rolls are terrible. He finds a few venues who will buy small quantities, but no major buyers. Finally he is put into contact with Herlinde Leiner, the daughter of a major wine merchant who moves illicit goods through her father’s network.

She arrived at the tavern where they were set to meet, along with some (expected) security goons. Reaching across the table she introduces herself and shakes Wilfried’s hand – then immediately turns around and walks out.

Somewhat at a loss for what just happened, Wilfried looks down at his hand and realizes that it is now stained or dyed a very vibrant purple colour…