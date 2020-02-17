The goblin village of Ormarsa is not what most expect when they think of goblins – instead of excrement-caked warrens crawling with excrement-caked goblins, we have a palisaded village of wooden huts complete with gardens, fields, a blacksmith, and a “greathouse” for the ur-goblin’s family and retinue.

A decade ago the goblins collected enough treasure to bring in a pair of ogres to help build a stone and wood bridge beside the village gates (and then help work moving stones into place to upgrade the ur-goblin’s greathouse).

At heart, this map was an experiment with a different style of house. I saw a great map by the amazing Glynn Seal of MonkeyBlood Design in an Astonishing Swordsmen & Sorcerers of Hyperboria adventure and the hut design he created for it really caught my eye and I needed to try it out.

So the village of Ormarsa was born and populated with huts based on that design (the classic round huts and the ones with with square edge projecting from them) and a number of variations on the theme.

