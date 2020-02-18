Slightly disappointed.

When Staples printed out my 36″ by 48″ megahex map sheet, they shrunk the image slightly – and to be fair, I approved the first print, so I should have measured it properly before doing so.

Laminated, It is still a LOVELY massive playsurface that works with wet erase and/or tdry erase markers, but it doesn’t scale 1:1 with the megahexes from the two megahex sets of the Legacy Edition Fantasy Trip.

Meanwhile, on the left side of the sheet there, you can see a ledger sheet (11 x 17) of the same hexes that I printed off – which is perfectly scaled to the legacy edition hexes.

For those asking about where to get these – I released the graphics for these sheets as a Patreon-Exclusive release in May of last year: https://www.patreon.com/posts/patreon-dysons-27130415