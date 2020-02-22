Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Today we are looking back five years to the Dungeon in Twelve Parts.

It’s been over a decade since I posted my first geomorph to the blog as part of a series of 100 geomorphic posts (that since increased to who knows how many by the end). This particular map was drawn five years after that, and shows a distinct improvement in my drawing skills compared to the original geomorphs.

When talking to David Millar of Dave’s Mapper, I took him up on a request to draw a new geomorph or two, and finished off by drawing up a full little dungeon made up of 12 geomorphs (2 standard ones, six half-morphs, and 4 corner quarter-morphs). They have been spread out in the map above, but each segment is supposed to sit flush with the next one (I’ve had some confusion from readers in the past when posting geomorph groups wondering why there were such large corridors between the morph segments – those are not corridors, they are just spaces between the segments that make up the final map).

Personally, I like the idea of giving the players a few of the morphs prior to a game as a “treasure map” of sorts (preferably one of the segments with a secret door) so when they enter the dungeon they can try to find said secret.

Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalog to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).