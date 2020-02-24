Continuing the remake of the Expedition to the Barrier Peaks maps, this is the rebuild of Deck III, the deck that overlooks the garden deck below.

Deck III is where adventurers discover that this massive structure of steel also contains a massive alien garden gone wild. This level is meant to overlook the garden, but has started to become overrun by it, with vicious alien vines climbing up to the balconies here and ropers hanging out “fishing” for food from the gardens below.

As with the other redrawn decks, the numbered encounter areas are the same as they appear in the original module, just juggled around to fit the new structure of the level. The hole in the ceiling on the upper left links into the hole in the floor of Deck II.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month 400 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!