I posted the Iyesgarten regional hexmap at the beginning of the year and it has been used for a few adventures since. As we explore the region, I’ve been updating the map with little details and labels that we learn about or explore as the game proceeds.

Most of these labels correspond to other maps on the blog:

As play continues, I may need to reduce the size of the various labels so they don’t overwhelm the map itself.

