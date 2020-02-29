Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Today we are looking back seven years to Jacob’s Spur

The city of Jacob’s Spur was once a pirate haven, but gradually became more and more civilized as the years passed and it became involved in the politics and wars against the Kale empire. It was sacked and almost razed on two occasions during the wars, and the damage from the final battles remains along the leftovers of the inland curtain wall.

The original of this map was drawn using a black gel pen in a 4 x 6 inch notebook (most of my maps prior to 2014 were drawn in such notebooks as I did most of my drawing while waiting for appointments for my nerve damage). For this release, I’ve cleaned up that version of the map and released it (below) in a 1200 dpi B&W format as with most of the maps in recent years.

But I’ve been trying to play with colour tools, and the one above is a decent attempt at colourizing this classic map of mine.

Jacob’s Spur has been a location in four of my campaigns in the last decade, although in two campaigns it was referenced instead of visited directly.

