The lousy Smarch weather is upon us, and as I was getting ready for tonight’s Warhammer FRP session, I got all my Patreon updates ready for the month.

If you are a supporter on Patreon, you will have just received the “Release the Kraken” poll for this month’s releases (a dozen maps from the archives to choose from for re-release under the free commercial use license) as well as the monthly “Backstage Pass” (a zip file with copies of all 10 maps we’ll be releasing this month).

Plus, supporters at the $2.50 level and above have been invited to pelt me with ideas for maps they would like to see on the blog.

I’m on a “mini dungeon” kick right now – I’m enjoying going back to working on smaller pages instead of full letter page work. This harkens back to the early days of the blog and this Patreon campaign when most of my work was being drawn in a 4″ x 6″ ungridded notebook.

This produces a nice “focus” to each map – one or two spaces that dominate the map sometimes in size, but definitely in style; and I’ve invited my patrons to produce ideas for this focus… That said, who knows what suggestions will grab my attention? It is honestly a crapshoot to see what triggers my brain and my pens – what grabs my attention this week and what doesn’t.