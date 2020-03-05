Bloodied Axe Shrine was supposed to be the resting place of the Gratham the Ravager’s mighty magical axe. And it served as such for a short while before Gratham’s son smashed his way in, claimed the bloodied axe as his birthright, and stormed off to be promptly slaughtered in the battle of the wisp.

The portcullises within the structure are all rusted into place and the machinery for lifting them long fallen to corrosion – thus accessing the shrine of Gratham the Raver at the entrance, or the two reliquaries at the back of the complex requires either the destruction of the gates, or the use of the well-concealed secret doors.

