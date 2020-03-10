Tags
Eleven years ago I started this blog with the intent of rolling up or creating a character for every RPG I own. That project started well, but kind of burned out around character number 99. By then, however, I had started posting a lot more content than just characters – adventures, house rules, character classes, doodles, oh, and a few maps.
Eleven years.
Things have changed slightly for me in that time…
🙂
JF said:
and a few maps… =D
Dyson Logos said:
A few
Andreas Davour said:
I have actually wondered if you were going to go back to generating characters soon! 🙂
Dyson Logos said:
That’s one of my plans to celebrate the anniversary. I’ve written the intro for a new character article, but haven’t started actually rolling them up yet. Probably later this week.
Andreas Davour said:
Cool!
tbeaubien said:
Cartographer
== Level Up! ==
*Published* Cartographer
== Level Up! ==
*PAID* Published Cartographer
== Level Up! ==
Multiple official D&D Published Cartographer!!
Dyson Logos said:
I actually updated a few of my social media profiles from Level 5 Cartographer to Level 6.
I’m finally thinking that I might be too hard on myself and that there is a decent chance that I’m actually a “name level” cartographer now.
Kyle Maxwell said:
I mean, at this point you’re one of the most influential illustrators working in RPGs now!
Andreas Davour said:
I’d say you are! By a decent margin!
Jonathan Becker said:
Indeed they have, man. Happy for your success.
: )
Dyson Logos said:
You are rolling in on 11 years shortly too, no?
Gaily via Wild Dream (@DaveWGeary) said:
You are an inspiration!!
cheshirenoir said:
Long may you reign^h^h^h^h^h map.
Kevin Campbell said:
Hey D. Wow! Great stuff here! So glad to see this! I want to color it! Hey, maybe a H.P. coloring book for children! Danm, I just broke my exclamation mark key.