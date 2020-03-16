Wind swept desert ruins give way to the remnants of a multilevel subterranean complex that is slowly being taken back by the sand as the weight of ages lays upon it.

Sections of masonry have given way over the years and the sand creeps in where these walls have collapsed – a reminder that the complex may have been built on deeper stone, but the upper sections were made of stone blocks set above the bedrock and then covered by the endless sands.

I drew this particular piece for the “Beyond the Weird” blog where I believe it is set to be a specific location within the area described in the Mad Goddess and the Curtain.

