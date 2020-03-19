Vault of Skushuut, the Baleblight Ravager

Once a paladin of renown, Skushuut locked himself away with his treasures when the dragon transformations began to overtake him. His greed and envy for gold and treasures not only pulled him from grace, but rewrought his body into something else.

Locked in his vault for twenty years now, the transformation has never completed – the Ravager underestimated how much treasure was required and consumed every last coin and gem in the vault. He failed to leave enough treasure to bask in and sleep on, and the dragon transformation has instead warped and twisted him into something… else.

But no one knows that the treasure is all consumed now. And the key to the Vault has slipped into the hands of someone almost as greedy but far more cautions than Skushuut…

Measuring at 3″ x 5″, this map is meant to be printed on an index card. My goal is to put together a small collection of index card maps over the next year to be used as an easily portable DM aid.





The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month 400 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!