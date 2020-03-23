These two 600dpi maps are designed to be printed on Ledger or Tabloid sized paper (11″ x 17″) to produce a small map for the Legacy Edition of the Fantasy Trip. If you “shrink to fit” to print them on letter paper they will be slightly smaller than the standard 1″ hexes for traditional Fantasy Trip games. Optimally they would be printed at 67% scale to bring the hexes from 1.5 inches to 1 inch, but this ends up being slightly over the 11″ max for a letter sized page.

If you don’t have access to a ledger-sized printer, you could split each map into a pair of letter-sized pages and tape them together.

The north section is a set of tight interconnected passages leading to a larger space where the water from Section 2 flows into a deep pit in the centre of the chamber.

The south section (Section 2) has stairs up to the surface (or an upper level of the dungeon), and two bridges spanning over the water flowing from the east to the north. In the photo of play at the top of the article, there are giants representing massive animated statues that guard these first two chambers – specifically too large to travel the rest of the Oubliette, and probably too tough to fight and slay for most adventurers.

