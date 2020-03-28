Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Today I had to dig deep into old archives to get this map that was drawn and scanned 8 years ago.

Cut into the outer edge of the Pyrestock Caldera by ur-goblin magics under the command of the Bonekeeper Nagas, the Cinder Throne links to existing caverns and the clear waters of the caldera lake.

The three Bonekeeper Nagas rule the area around Pyrestock from their cinder throne with the muddy descendants of the ur-goblin as their loyal servants maintaining the caverns and obsequiously delivering tribute and guests from the area as required.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 400 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.

Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalog to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).