Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Today we are grabbing a set of barrows that I originally drew two years ago.

One of the most classic tropes of fantasy RPGs in my experience is delving into the tombs of the dead (on purpose or by accident) where their grave-goods prove to be helpful and often the accounts of their deaths somewhat… premature. Here we have nine crypts, barrows, and tombs for exploration and plundering, ranging from simple single-roomed barrows to small complexes.

