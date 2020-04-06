It isn’t like the Vault of Dahlver-Nar was ever lost… more the opposite – everyone with reason to know where it is knew, and enough books and documentation exists to pinpoint it for anyone who feels the need to visit it. And thus it has been ignored for decade after decade for who would put anything of value in a place so well known?

Of course, that was before the recent recovery of several of the legendary teeth of Dahlver-Nar. Now people are on the hunt for clues to the locations of more. And there is talk that there might be more than just clues in the vault – there may be a disguised tooth squirreled away here somewhere…

Measuring at 3″ x 5″, this map is meant to be printed on an index card. My goal is to put together a small collection of index card maps over the next year to be used as an easily portable DM aid.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.

Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).