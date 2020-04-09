A lovingly maintained coaching inn, the Marching Tankard is more than most travellers expect along the back roads servicing a few small settlements.

While the Tankard’s history goes back a few generations, the current ownership brought it up to the standards it holds today. In his years as a roadwarden, Gunter Grohl saw the tankard as his perfect retirement spot – a nice sturdy compound & inn, far enough off the beaten track that it doesn’t get too busy or crowded, but still bringing in enough traffic to not become a money-sink. So when a windfall came his way in his late 30s, he bought the establishment and has happily settled in.

A fairly typical outpost-style coaching inn, the Tankard only has one gate for traffic (larger coaching inns usually operate with two gates so coaches don’t need to be turned around to depart) and a smaller door for foot traffic. Sturdy stone wall ring the compound and make up the ground floor of the inn proper. The outbuildings (shed, coaching house, and stables) are sturdy whitewashed wood and are well maintained.

