I’ve been working on a “more traditional” regional fantasy map than my more recent exaggerated hex maps. In my typical idiom, I didn’t want to include a scale – but it really felt like one was required in the header text… Thus we have it on paper finally: 1 Hex = 1 Handwave.
But I’ve also been told I need a compass rose to make it a “real map”, and of course I don’t want to make it any more “useful” than my scale marker. So with a bit of help from Andy Solberg, we have my new compass rose directions: Jaleward, Ulfire, Dolmways and Outlying – typically shortened to Jale, Ulfire, Dolm, and Out.
And for extra usefulness, I’ll make sure that the compass is always put on the map on some weird angle. Maybe swap a few of the directions around too.
Shelby said:
I like the look, reminds me of the map in my Stormbringer rpg book. As for scale and compass, well if you’re trying to give GMs flexibility, that’s great. But printing a compass rose at an angle, IMO, just makes things awkward for everyone. No fun is added, and you make it difficult for your average GM to just lay it at the edge of his realm.
Dyson Logos said:
Oh yeah, anything that will have the compass rose on it will also be released without the compass. And at some point this month I’ll be releasing my collection of compass roses to my Patreon supporters so they can put them on the maps themselves.
As for the Stormbringer similarity, the border markings were pretty much stolen directly from that map.
carolus443556 said:
Try Septentrionalis/S (North) / Orientalis/Or (East)/Meridionalis/M (South)/Occidentalis/Oc (West), which are the directions in Latin, just to mess them up.
Bruce Gray said:
Will we ever get to see the fianlized Principalites of Black Sphinx Bay?
Dyson Logos said:
I expect it will go up on the blog in June
Sean said:
I don’t know if it’s feasible, but I’d like to see a version without place names and roads, so I can add my own.
Dyson Logos said:
I haven’t even started considering to put roads on it yet…
I’ll definitely have one without tags though.