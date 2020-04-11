Beneath the Marching Tankard

One thing you can trust is that retired adventurers will always add little “somethings” to the businesses they acquire. In the case of the Marching Tankard, Gunter Grohl split the sub-basement into two sections, one cellar accessible from the large basement, and one only accessible by a secret stairwell.

The secret side of the sub-basement includes a small chapel (most likely to one of the patron gods of the Empire, but potentially to one of the gods of chaos if you want Gunter to be part of the problem), and a set of tunnels that lead under the yard of the Marching Tankard and open up via ladders and secret doors into the tack room of the coaching house, and a second that opens up into a small stand of trees outside the walls entirely.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.

Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).