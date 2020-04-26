(Being a series of quick game notes trying to account for the events of many sessions of playing through The Enemy Within using the Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 1e rules.)

Session 25

Death on the Reik

Wilhelm [Wizard] – I 55

Wilfried [Forger] – I 53

Larry [Mercenary] – I 48

Gottlieb [Bounty Hunter] – I 43

The Bawdy Countess has been confiscated by Sergeant Kratz and 20 armed troops from Castle Wittgenstein and is now being kept at the river gate below the castle.

While dressing down the PCs and NPCs who let the boat be taken, Etelka Herzen starts tossing the PCs’ goods from their hotel room out the window and then leans out to demand that they turn over the warpstone to her.

In the ensuing battle with both Etelka and her weasel-like companion (none other than Ernst Heidelmann from session 1), one mercenary is summarily vapourized by one of Etelka’s fireballs, and another is seriously injured.

After dealing with this whole menace (ending with the unsurprising deaths of both Etelka and Heidelmann), the party stashes their extra members in the mausoleum in the graveyard so they can recover, while the main group heads into the woods with Hilda Eysenck (the miller’s grand-daughter).

The woods are obviously twisted and warped, touched by chaos and disease. But an area deep in the woods is untouched and home to Sigrid and her outlaws. They offer to help the party take on the Wittgensteins, but their “help” is very restricted – they will only actually approach the castle once the walls are clear of guards and/or the front gate is opened for them. They are not the hardy bandits the party was hoping for, but a group of townsfolk who have run away out of fear of the Wittgensteins.

There is much annoyance…