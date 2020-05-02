Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Today we’re going back to 2013 for one of the earlier settlements I posted to the blog – Seever’s Mill. This was originally drawn in a small notebook with fairly rough paper way back in mid-2013 so the line weights and smoothness are nowhere near my current quality.

Seever’s Mill is a fortified settlement on the Beckland River. The mill that gave the settlement it’s name burned down about 150 years ago during the Rampage of Sir Freel through the region. The last of the Seever family line died with the burning of the mill (with an axe in his forehead, mind you).

There are other mills about including two just outside of the city walls along the river. The last stretch of river inside the walls is well-dredged and deep with smooth masonry walls now, so there are no water mills working within the walls.

Hedrow’s Mill is in the bushes on the east side of the river, but the Hedrow family is not well liked and the mill is not in great shape – however it still grinds almost as much flour as Hadrian’s Mill which is a much cleaner and commercial enterprise further up the river.

