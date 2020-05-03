(Being a series of quick game notes trying to account for the events of many sessions of playing through The Enemy Within using the Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 1e rules.)

Session 26

Death on the Reik

Wilhelm [Wizard] – I 55

Wilfried [Forger] – I 53

Larry [Mercenary] – I 48

Gottlieb [Bounty Hunter] – I 43

Heading back to town to gather their companions and figure out how to finalize the approach to castle Wittgenstein, the party encounters Sergeant Kratz of the Guard (on horseback) accompanied by six guards and a foul beastman mutant with a porcine head – obviously searching for the outlaw camp.

They setup an ambush to lure them all back to the bandit camp – sending Wilfried along with Hilda to get the camp ready to kill the patrol.

But nothing works as planned – the ambush goes awry, there’s a lot of fighting, and eventually Sergeant Kratz ends up moving off in a completely different direction, never finding the camp (and nearly killing Gottlieb).

Stumbling back into town, they gather Emmanuelle and eventually decide it is in their better interest to go to the doctor for Gottlieb’s injuries. The doctor helps them out, stitches up Gottlieb’s injuries, and reminds them of the dinner plans for that evening. They return to the inn and the mausoleum for the day to recover.

Shortly before dinner time, they witness a coach arrive at the good doctor’s house, and then rapidly depart back towards Castle Wittgenstein. Fearing the worst, only Emmanuelle, Gottlieb and Wilfried go to dinner, leaving Larry, Wilhelm, and the mercenaries placed around the building in case of emergency.

Escorted to the study by Frau Blucher (the small, old, hard-of-hearing housekeeper), they are introduced to Doctor Jean Rousseaux and his dinner companion, the Lady Margritte von Wittgenstein. They sip fine Bretonian brandy and puff away on cigars while engaging in the smallest of small talk before finally being summoned to the dining room where dinner is served.

Poisoned dinner.

Down-on-his-luck Gottlieb is paralyzed by the Oxleaf in the squab, and Wilfried staggers to the window where he smashes the glass and calls for help as armed troops rush into the room. Lady Margritte panics and climbs out the window after Wilfried, and carnage ensues in and outside of the house resulting in the deaths of a number of guards as Emmanuelle does her best to assist Larry and keep Gottlieb from getting caught in the crossfire.

While Wilfried pukes out the poison into the bushes, Lady Margritte manages to escape around the back of another building, pursued by both Wilhelm and two of the mercenaries. With a horrible crunching noise the second mercenary is dispatched by what remains of the first – who has been transformed into something terrible, mutating and growing uncontrollably and consuming all those who wander into the reach of his many tentacles.

Lady Margritte von Wittgenstein is nowhere to be found, and the session ends as the mutated mercenary finally ceases growing and begins to wail and cry as he dies of his chaos-inflicted state.