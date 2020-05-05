Last month I drew a bunch of compass roses and similar “which way is north again?” markers designed to be dropped on any of my maps for those days when you need a reminder of where the sun will be coming up when the characters stumble home from the dungeon. These were given away for free to all patrons of the blog over on Patreon.

There was a significant push for commercial access to these designs… so they are now available as a stock art pack for those who want to use them on my maps (or with any maps that allow editing in their license, or on their own as spot art in a product).

You can buy the set of 15 pieces with commercial use license

over on DriveThruRPG.