Clip Art, Commercial Maps, Dungeons & Dragons, Fantasy, Gamma World, Labyrinth Lord, Mutant Future, OSR, Post Apocalyptic, RPG, Spot Art
Last month I drew a bunch of compass roses and similar “which way is north again?” markers designed to be dropped on any of my maps for those days when you need a reminder of where the sun will be coming up when the characters stumble home from the dungeon. These were given away for free to all patrons of the blog over on Patreon.
There was a significant push for commercial access to these designs… so they are now available as a stock art pack for those who want to use them on my maps (or with any maps that allow editing in their license, or on their own as spot art in a product).
You can buy the set of 15 pieces with commercial use license
over on DriveThruRPG.
DDOCentral said:
Gregory Baker said:
Those are awesome, as always! However, in my campaign world, just to make things a bit different, while maps are mostly oriented in the north at the top, east to the right European tradition, all maps made ‘in the world’ have an arrow pointing to east, w. just the E if there is only one direction marked. Some compass roses w/o letters on them would be more useful to me . . .