Tucked in between the Barrister’s Guild and a warehouse of the Twin River Coaching Company on South Wall Street, the Twin Norkers is a tavern with very mixed clientele and multiple rooms to serve them all in. It is a popular if quiet place for lunch, but in the evenings it can roar with all four serving rooms full of customers ranging from teamsters to coachmen and travellers to barristers and their well-paying clients.

The main floor is half stone construction (to about 4 feet) and then wood construction above. The basement is masonry over stone and dirt. A large fireplace heats both rooms on the ground floor as well as providing cooking space in the kitchen.

The ground floor is split into two main serving rooms divided by the kitchen & fireplace. The east side is generally quieter than the west and is primarily for dining, although as the night progresses it becomes harder to distinguish from the rest of the establishment. The west side is more traditional tavern along with a saloon-type bar and stairs to both the basement and upstairs serving areas. Between these four rooms you can find a grand mix of most classes of folk living within the city walls.

The upstairs serving room also connects to a pair of guest rooms (from an era when taverns were outlawed within the city, but Inns were not) and a quieter “smoking room” that is used as the private meeting space for Grafton Goldmagus, a young but potent sorcerer who spends most of their time in the city.

The basement and cellars are unconnected with the east side used as an overflow room for drinking on the busiest nights, and serving as the base of a secret underground pugilist club on the quietest day of the week. The cellars are used for food and furniture storage and of course for the large quantities of beer and ale kegs required. Hidden away at the back is a small secret meeting space with an emergency bedroom should either Philminus (the owner/operator – a driven and eager half elf of unknown ancestry) or Grafton need to protect someone.

The grid on this map is 200 pixels / square. For use with VTTs, resize it to 70 pixels / square. Versions have been provided with and without tags, and without grid.

