Follow-up from Friday’s post, here’s the second proof of concept for the InstaDyson Photoshop Mapping System.

This is working pretty much exactly how I want it to. Now it is time to create some new patterns so there will be multiple selections of hatching / fills and floor grids to choose from.

Once I have a good selection of these done (definitely before the end of May), I’ll be releasing them all to my Patreon supporters along with a tutorial on how I used them in Photoshop to do this.

The video above was sped up 6 times or so, and the map (shown above) was produced in just over 7 minutes in Photoshop.