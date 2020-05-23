Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Today we’re going back to a town released last autumn – the sinking town of Drowning Point. I mean, seriously, what town is more likely to be threatened by the Kraken?

Drowning Point is, aptly enough, sinking into the lake.

A small community built up around a river outlet, Drowning Point is watching the buildings built closer to the water being taken by the rising waters. Not that the lake itself is rising rapidly, but the land here is definitely in the slow process of settling down, taking the village with it.

This slow sinking isn’t uniform – leaving many of the standing buildings with broken foundations and the small fortification at the point itself threatening to break apart. Huge cracks have begun to show in the walls and while the section leading down to the small pier looks sturdy enough, the side tower to the south is starting to lean into the lake.

Of course, it might not just be erosion and settling soil that is behind the sinking of Drowning Point. There are dark and inhuman things in the deeps who might hold a specific grudge against the town and townfolk (or their ancestors). Or perhaps dark pacts were made here between warlocks and the deep ones and the land itself is trying to erase these things from its memory.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 600 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.

Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalog to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).