The original Top Secret RPG from TSR ate up a LOT of my early teen years and even though we mostly played it as a Commando Simulator, much of the game remains packed away in that back part of my gaming brain (although my gaming brain insists that the mechanics of the game were significantly more complex than they are).

So when I got this request from the 2014 Secret Santicore:

A cat dungeon. As long or as short as you like;

I just ask it has cat(s) and dungeon. Capital W

Weird things would be awesome.

Thanks!

I decided to break the mold of making D&D dungeons, and throwing down a weird little scenario for Top Secret. Normally I run and play Top Secret “straight” – with nothing supernatural. My recommendation is if you use this adventure in a TS campaign, it should be the ONLY supernatural encounter in the whole campaign. The agents should be left wondering if it really happened even if the players know it did.

Through no fault of their own, the version in the 2014 Santicore collection is formatted as a D&D adventure and the NPC stats in particular are very difficult to read. However, this old treasure of mine was recently rediscovered thanks to a Facebook Top Secret RPG group, and the Mad Irishman himself ( www.mad-irishman.com ) volunteered to reformat it into a Top Secret style folder.

So I quickly redrew the maps (the basement map was fine, but the upstairs map really showed that I had doodled the maps together while sitting at a coffee shop one afternoon… in fact the very coffee shop who’s floor plan is used in the map in question) and he put some amazing finesse into the layout and we now have something that looks and feels like it belongs with the Top Secret RPG.

So, we present the newly redrawn and reformatted OPERATION: SUPER LUCKY CAT EXTRAVAGANZA EGG ROLL HOUSE for your enjoyment. Please drink your milk responsibly.