The InstaDyson Collection has been released today to all supporters on Patreon. This isn’t a “dungeon drawing software”, but a selection of perfectly repeating hand-drawn patterns of five varieties of my hatching and two different dungeon floor grids. These patterns are designed to be used with any graphics software, however the tutorials and samples are in Photoshop because that’s what I use.

The elements of the InstaDyson Collection are all scaled for VTT use – the grid sizes of the floors are set to 70 pixels in size. All the patterns tile perfectly – so if you use it with a paintbucket or pattern overlay there’s no visible seam between the sections.

Here are the different styles:

Again, this isn’t a dungeon drawing program, but a series of seven hand-drawn patterns for use with existing software so you can “fake” drawings like this for your own games. It is being made available exclusively to my Patreon supporters for their personal use.

The package contains the five different hatching styles for the outside of your dungeon drawings, two grid fills for the inside, and my best attempt to explain how to use them in Photoshop. It also includes those hatchings and grids as a Photoshop patterns file (InstaDyson-Patterns.pat) and an example of how I use them to produce the dungeon styles shown.

Available exclusively to supporters of my Patreon campaign.