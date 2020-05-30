Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Today we’re going back to a strange little isometric map I drew three years ago…

We never did figure out exactly who built “the juicer”. A clever contraption using the water pressure of the underground river next to it, we did discover that the main chamber of the juicer could handle 16 myconids easily, and if you had someone to really pack them in it would probably “juice” two to three dozen at a time.

Honestly, with how foul Myconid Juice tastes, I’m sure it was used for something else when it was built. One of the local pech claims it was used by illithids to juice large quantities of brains – but it boggles the imagination that anyone would have that much grey matter at a time to juice; and Jortex points out that flayers would have used vertical shafts to travel up and down instead of the twisting staircases of the juicer.

But, there’s a market for Myconid Juice… supposedly it is important both in curing olive fungus infections as well as for making some more bizarre hallucinogens. So here we are, deep underground, running myconid slave pens and “the juicer”…

Sometimes I start doubting that we are still the “heroes” of this story.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 600 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.

Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalog to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).