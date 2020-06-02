If you were one of the patrons of my Patreon campaign:
» Starting yesterday you would be voting on which older maps are being released under the commercial license this month.
» Today you would have received the Backstage Pass file for June, containing the ten maps being that are planned to be released on the blog this month.
» And you would have access to nine Patron-only releases including
-
-
-
- The “InstaDyson” collection of perfect tiling patterns for quick and dirty dungeon design in my signature style.
- The 2019 version of Dyson’s Delve, my well known eleven level mini-mega-dungeon (now with a new surface map to go with it)
- Massive hex mats (36″ x 48″) that I drew for playing “The Fantasy Trip” at the new 1.5″ scale used in the new Legacy Edition (and a variety of smaller selections of these megahex maps, down to letter size).
- 15 compass roses that can be easily added to maps when the cartographer didn’t include which way is north (like I often do).
- Strange Stones – a 12 page booklet of random standing stones, menhirs, and monuments.
- A two page treatment of the 12 Goats Tavern with prices, illustration, background, and of course floorplan.
-
-
All this for supporting my endeavours to produce as many free maps for us all to use in our games as I can. Patronage of my works can be as little as $1 per month.
Thank you all for your support.
Adriano Rucchetta said:
Random question. If I join your Patreon this month would I have access to all this and past months or would it start with what you release next month? I have no idea how patreon works.
Sent from my iPhone
>
Dyson Logos said:
Indeed, you gain access to the whole back catalog.
However, in time, I’ll start taking down the Patreon-Exclusives – some will become commercial releases after 12-18 months of being Patreon-Exclusives and will no longer be available to new patrons.