Under the hills of Pantesh are a number of old springs that no longer bring water to the lands above. These days farmers dig deep wells to access the ancient waters, or they have moved to the rivers that frame this hilly land.

If you know where to look, if you can feel the shape of the land, you can find the remains of the old springs. Nazare Spell-Eater, a nut-brown druid from Seven Marches, found her way to this spring and summoned elementals of the stone and water to sculpt it into a natural temple.

As the waters receded, they left steps in the stone which she leveled, and gaps in the stone which she expanded and smoothed. But that was during the early days of the wars, and much has been lost or forgotten in the century since.

Now this temple to stone and water lies empty, the waters at the bottom still lapping at their stone shores, the shrines untended.

The aquifer beneath links to the Great Midnight Sea – and thus to the aboleths who control those ancient merfolk cities now. So who knows what slime-wrapped monstrosities lurk in Spell-Eater’s Spring now…

Measuring at 3″ x 5″, this map is meant to be printed on an index card. My goal is to put together a small collection of index card maps over the next year to be used as an easily portable DM aid.

