When building something so big and interconnected, it is easy to lose track of elevation changes within a map. With the assistance of Martin Leuschen, we tracked down a number of issues with the elevation changes within The Winter Tombs and corrected them.

Thus, I present to you these two new versions of the Winter Tombs maps – one at 1200 dpi at 11″ x 17″ (above) and one set to 70 pixels per square for VTT use (below).

