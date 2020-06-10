At the end of May I released the “InstaDyson” patterns as a thank you to all my patrons who support my continued work here. These are 8 perfectly tiling sets of hatching and floor grids that can be used in various graphics packages to help “Dyson Up” your personal map work.

It’s been almost two weeks since these were released, and I’m starting to see works crafted with these tools showing up in people’s games and social media, and it is really inspiring. The most recent is the above piece where Chris Caulton took the existing map of Elturel and made a map that has the building interiors (with grid) for handling house-to-house street battles in the city.

These two blue & black maps were made by Oldbrass for his home campaign in under twenty minutes.The gears one in particular just immediately grabbed my attention when I ran into it on Instagram!

ZeroReptile sent me this circle-based dungeon map that honestly feels like something I would draw.

And this great use by Joseph Gormley includes cool different styles of walls vs whitespace filling – adding a few details and this will look totally pro.

Have you made something cool with the InstaDyson? I’m always looking to showcase these great designs.

If you want a copy of these patterns, they are free for the personal use of all supporters of the blog on Patreon – once you are a patron, just go through the “Patreon Exclusive Content” posts to grab them (as well as the new edition of Dyson’s Delve, my Strange Stones booklet, and some other exclusive releases for patrons).