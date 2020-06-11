The Ruins near Elverston Hold

Upriver from Elverston Hold are the local swamps & marshlands (like most of the features in the area, they are just known as the swamps and marshes – the folk of Elverston all know what they are talking about. At the edge of the swamp are old elven ruins that were destroyed from within in the years leading up to the great war.

These ruins, now slowly being consumed by the marshland, have been used by bandits, troglodytes, a mercenary band of elves, and at least one hermit since the fall of the elven empire. They are close enough to Elverston Hold for bandits to strike at passing traders, but far enough away that few would come here to disturb the residents.

The tower makes the site easy to find, but only the ground floor is remotely weatherproof and in heavy rain the water has been known to come pouring down the stairs. The western building, however, still has most of its roof and has had the doors replaced on at least one occasion making the space livable if not comfortable.

And since I added some colour to the first version of this map, I decided to try REALLY adding colour to it. I’ve practiced with colourizing my maps in the past but am rarely happy with the results. But this one I’m happy enough with that I’m not only releasing it with the rest, but also under the same commercial use license.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.

Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).