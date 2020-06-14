(Being a series of quick game notes trying to account for the events of many sessions of playing through The Enemy Within using the Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 1e rules.)

Session 30

Carrion up the Reik

Wilhelm [Wizard] – I 55

Wilfried [Forger] – I 53

Larry [Mercenary] – I 48

Othmar [Spy] – I46

Brother Nate [Cleric] – I44

Gottlieb [Bounty Hunter] – I 43

The next day the group is loading up their rented carriage and wagon to head up to Altdorf and then to Middenheim. As they pull away from the livery yard, a number of priests rush up to join them. Among them is Brother Nathaniel – a travelling priest of Morr who has a passing connection to several of the group from Delberz, along with three Sigmarite priests who briefly negotiate space on one of the wagons for the trip to Altdorf.

The coachman is excited to be heading to Middenheim for the carnival “Fellows, you haven’t lived until you’ve been to the carnival! Makes the Bogenhafen Schaffenfest look like a sideshow! A whole week of entertainment, drinking, and wenching in the finest city in the Empire! And none of that ‘mutants are good citizens’ junk neither! Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m not much for northerners, me, they’re a dour lot, no sense of humour, but also no putting up with this bullshit.”

Along the road, the priest of Morr explained that he was on the trail of the necromancer Ernst Heidelman, and discovered that the party had already dealt with that particular heretic.

On the first evening out, Wilfried carefully unsealed both the letter and box they were carrying:

“Gentlemen, I am sending you the six items which were described some months ago by a member of your society to my brother-in-law Heinrich Steinhager of Bogenhafen, which your society was said to be most desirous of recovering, and which have fallen by chance into my hands.

There is no charge, but please remember this service my family has done you. With most sincere greetings,

Matthias Blucher”

Within the case they found:

• the scabbard of a sword, once ornate, now badly rusted;

• a stuffed magpie;

• a large seashell;

• a pilgrirn’s robe covered with badges from shrines all over the Empire;

• a dog’s skull;

• a plain pewter goblet;

• a handwritten book titled ‘The Journal of Hieronymous Prosch, 2487-2488’ which reveals only that Herr Prosch was a wool-trader, drank too much and was having an affair with his wife’s serving-maid.

To this odd collection of items, they also added a Teugen family crest necklace that they still had with them since Bogenhafen and then resealed the case.

Arriving in Altdorf without incident, the Sigmarite priests left their company asking for a favour – that on their way north they drop by the Place of Shining Rock (a shrine sacred to both the faiths of Ulric and Sigmar) and return a fragment of the rock that the elder priest had taken with him when he was an acolyte working there decades before. In the conversations they also learned that this priest is a significant figure in the Sigmarite faith, and is travelling to Altdorf to meet with the Grand Theogonist of Sigmar.

While in Altdorf, they registered Larry’s mercenary company. With a bit of modified paperwork from Wilfried, they were successfully registered as a legal mercenary force of the Empire specifically of the House of Lieberung of Bogenhafen.

The session ended heading north along the Middenheim – Altdorf road where

• The priest of Morr removed the curse on Wilfried that had turned his hand brilliant purple in session 14.

• They ran across the huntress Emmaretta and her brother travelling north – through the secret language of hunters she let Gottlieb know that he is a werecat and she is seeking a cure for his curse.

• Two ratty-looking men were carrying a box and trying to “hitch” a ride through the Drakwald. Upon seeing the priest of Morr, they ditched the box and ran for the woods. Within the box, to no one’s surprise, was a recently dug up body.