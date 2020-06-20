Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Today’s map is not only a nice little “mini dungeon”, it also comes with a video of me drawing it. For this re-release, I’ve upped the resolution of the scan to our new standard 1200dpi.

In the lowest chambers of the ancient complex is a great hall now known as “the infested hall”. A two-level chamber cut into the depths. The original chamber had a small reflecting pool at one end that was used primarily for religious and ceremonial purposes but that was also a backup water supply for the complex. When the complex was sacked and destroyed, the hall was used as a latrine by invading forces and the reflecting pool broken allowing water to seep into the rest of the chamber.

In the years since, the floor of the chamber has become overrun with fungi of all scales, with some mushroom caps being nearly 10 feet across. A few violet fungi slowly shift through the area, seeming to herd themselves and the other fungi closer and further from the water as needed.

However, like any other good dungeon location, a magical MacGuffin is believed to be down here still – and based on the geography of the structure, it is most likely in the chamber on the middle of the western wall of the upper level of the hall – requiring some amount of exploration or climbing to get to…

