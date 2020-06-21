(Being a series of quick game notes trying to account for the events of many sessions of playing through The Enemy Within using the Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 1e rules.)

Session 31

Carrion up the Reik

Wilhelm [Wizard] – I 55

Wilfried [Forger] – I 53

Larry [Mercenary] – I 48

Gottlieb [Assassin] – I 43

Othmar [Spy] – I 46

Brother Nate [Cleric] – I44

The session begins with the group (under the guidance and watchful eye of Brother Nate), burying the body of the man in the box.

Wilhelm convinced Emmaretta and her brother to seek sanctuary in the secret basement of the herbalist Elvyra in Weissbruck while they continued to Delberz to see about getting the cure for her brother’s ailment (and perhaps Elvyra will have a herbal remedy that might help control his transformations).

The Drakwald is a dark and somber forest and travellers here are guarded and wary – times are changing, and with change comes unrest, bandits, beastmen, and worse.

What they do encounter are a small group of angry dwarves (the Brimbeards) heading south from Middenheim. They complain vociferously about the taxes of the place and the blatant racism in taxing dwarves in particular when most of the city’s structures were built by these same dwarves. They had travelled to Middenheim early to meet family before enjoying the carnival, but were so angered by the taxes that they immediately left and are now heading down to the Black Peaks south of Grissenwald to hopefully find work with distant cousins who have a coal mine in those hills.

The next day they caught up with the caravan of Dr Malthusius’ Zoocopia. He regaled them with tales of hard times that had him travelling further and further afield from his usual touring areas in order to earn enough to even just feed his crew. Accompanying him for a part of his route, they found themselves in the small town of Armsdorf – a town beset by troubles where crops were rotting in the fields and the town’s sole fisherman had sworn off fishing after an encounter with a talking fish.

The next stop for the good Doctor was Regensdorf, and at that point they parted ways as the party had no interest in returning to that blighted town where their adventures had begun, and they continued north through the Drakwald by two men that they had encountered earlier in the forest travelling northwards also – but now they were definitely tailing them and trying to remain hidden in the process.

Setting up an ambush, they captured one and used him to get the other to surrender. They admit to being members of a cell of the cult of the Purple Hand – a chaos cult dedicated to Tzeentch. They are following Herr Lieberung who is a high ranking member of the cult who had inherited a large sum of money and was believed to have gone rogue instead of delivering the 30,000 crowns to the head of the organization in Middenheim.

Seeing that the party was now heading to Middenheim, they were just following along to make sure that everything was back in order and Lieberung wasn’t intending some new deception and hadn’t been turned by the aggressive terrorists of a competing Tzeentch cult – the Order of the Red Crown (of which Etelka Herzen was a key agent).

Finally having a name for the organization that’s been dogging them since they found the body of Lieberung on the side of the road (and discovering that Lieberung is indeed a real person, and not someone taking on the fake name as they had originally suspected), they each earned 110 XP.