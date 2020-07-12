Here we have a collection of five mercantile businesses along the south side of Moonset Street. These are fairly traditional business designs – in most cases there is no access to the interior of the business for shoppers and they instead interact through the long shop windows.

From left to right we have:

First Building – Front – Cloth Shop This shop mostly deals in lengths and bolts of cloth, imported and domestic. They also provide some dressmaking and tailoring services (the workshops being in the rooms behind the shop, one sharing space with the owner’s bedroom).

First Building – Back – Trinkets & Jewelry This shop actually has a “shopping space” within the building (so that people can examine the wares without taking them outside) including a small showroom and counters where work is done as well as sales. The back rooms include a workshop and a smaller strong room to store expensive items when the shop is closed.

Second Building – Hemmet’s Leathers This larger building is a full home with the front left room turned into a workshop where leather goods are manufactured. The leather is brought on site from the tannery outside the city walls and is cut and assembled in the workshop (sometimes in cooperation with the cloth shop next door for linings and accents). The Hemmet family keep tabs on the rest of the shops here since the whole family lives on site.

Third Building – Left – Blackstone Printing A small print shop. The entrance is a small office with samples laid out everywhere and a desk where a clerk or the owner greets customers. The left side is the print shop, the right side is the printer’s apartment.

Third Building – Right – Delund’s Time Delund imports and works on time keeping devices. Mostly water clocks and sand timers, but occasionally he fiddles with arcane clockworks that he acquires and imports. Behind the workshop is a store room on the left and Delund’s apartments on the right.



This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.

Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).