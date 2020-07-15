While a number of the old shaft tombs of the Etturan Dynasty have been found and explored, there is one that remains a well-kept secret amongst sages, masters of dark arts, and the few adventurers who have been there. Possibly the original shaft tomb of the dynasty, or perhaps a strange discovery that became the inspiration for the ones to come – the Bottomless Tombs seem to have earned their name.

This set of interconnected crypts and ossuaries starts out on a thin ledge 50 feet below the lowest tomb of level 2. About 20 feet below the lower set of crypts, the shaft of the tomb is enveloped in an area of magical darkness that clears up part way through the next section of the map (which will probably only be posted in another year at this rate!).

This particular set of tombs is surrounded by funerary chambers, ossuaries, and shrines to the lost Etturan godlings. Sections have been left in very rough cut stone and decorated with the bones of hundreds of minor Etturan functionaries who died durign the reign of the four Etturan barons entombed here. Beneath these tombs, and connected via a 50′ vertical stone shaft, are a set of small crypts where the 17 members of Baron Veru’el’s elite guard are kept – all slain during the assassination of the baron that resulted in his early entombing here. The 17 soldiers are all potent wights in their own right now and if they become aware of someone despoiling the tombs above them, they will crawl up that same stone shaft to defend their long-dead liege.

