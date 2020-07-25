Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Today’s selection is interesting because it is based on the results of a random adventure generator – Mad Monks of Kwantoom.

My love of Kabuki Kaiser’s solo D&D masterpiece “Mad Monks of Kwantoom” isn’t much of a secret. So when I saw Tim Hartin of Paratime Design playing a game of Ruins of the Undercity and posting his results to Google+, I just needed to pull out Mad Monks again and play through a few more of the 1001 Pagodas of Doom.

And the real secret of the Mad Monks of Kwantoom is that the stuff you do between expeditions to the 1001 Pagodas is usually even cooler (discovering cool stores, dealing with strange random events in town, and acquiring new missions).

The basic conceit of the adventuring locations is there is an island covered in a massive collection of multi-level pagodas in varying shape and condition that you explore. These four pagodas were rolled up (and stocked) purely using random tables in the book with a little twisting and bending for “best effect” based on my rolls.

Unlike my previous play through of the Pagodas of Doom, I didn’t log my adventures through these ones. I found that last time I played the game I spent more time writing logs than actually playing – so this time the only artifact left over from the play is this map of the pagodas that were explored.

The pagodas in this map are tightly linked, seeming to be one massive structure made up of a collection of smaller turrets, chambers, and grand halls – in one case two structures are linked externally but not internally, and the second floor of one is actually reached through the other.

It is an architectural mess – the kind of thing demons and mad-men would build.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 600 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.

Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalog to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).