Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Today’s selection is one of the oldest settlement maps I’ve published (just over seven years ago). It was drawn with a black gel pen in a small notebook, so the quality isn’t quite at the level of my more recent work.

Considering how much I love urban adventures, I definitely don’t draw enough cities and towns. In an attempt to fix this problem, I present to you the City of Springhollow.

It has everything I want in a fantasy city – a wizard’s tower on a small hill; an old fortified inn from the early days of the city; a keep in the centre of town; farms; trees; and a walled and secured manor home or two.

The city itself is in civilized lands – the old curtain walls are long ignored, partially torn down, and built through. While it is still centred on a citadel / fortress on the hill, it is essentially an undefended / unwalled city that would be easy pickings should an army head this way… or perhaps a few too many beastmen get together and organized in the woods.

