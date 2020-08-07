I’ve been on a bit of an isometric map kick lately and last month I posted a comparison between one of my recent iso maps and the maps of the Temple of Illhan the Binder that I posted to the blog a decade ago. A few people suggested that I take those old maps and draw them in my new style.

In the hills of Urh, a halfling village has recently discovered the ruins of an ancient temple. The church of law in Oakridge knew what this meant – they had rediscovered the razed temple of the Binder, a lawful but very evil goddess of chains and bondage.

Some old rumours of the ruined temple are easy to find in both in Oakridge and the closer halfling village – including that there is a treasure room with the regalia of a champion of good slain by the Binder’s servants deep in the bowels of the structure; that the halflings in the nearby town were actually secret followers of the Binder, keeping the religion and fell practices of this place alive to this day; and a massive creature like a mass of hooked and barbed chains “lived” in the catacombs.

To make this isometric version of the dungeon map, I switched the orientation of one section in the “back” of the map so it isn’t hidden below the main level – but generally stuck to the map as it was originally designed.

You can see the original maps of the temple here: [Level 1], [Level 2]

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.

Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).