Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. With the recent batch of isometric maps I’ve been drawing lately, it seems appropriate that we’re pulling up an older isometric drawing from 2017.

Cut into the cliffs under and around Cliffstable on Kerstal are a number of old dig sites where miners extracted emeralds for several years from twisting and confusing mines. When the mines were played out some sections were converted into crypts, others into storage areas… and the Crowspine Mine was “upgraded” into the Crowspine Labyrinth by a clan of homesick dwarves who have not been seen in generations. No one even remembers the dwarves finishing the job or leaving the town; they just seem to have fallen off the historical record completely.

The Crowspine Labyrinth is one of the now fabled portions of the Cliffstable Undercity, linking together the crypts under the north side of town with the mines converted into storage underneath Tower Hill.

Normally when I draw an isometric map I include some hinting of the walls to show which way is up and which is down. Because the Crowspine Labyrinth is so convoluted, I didn’t have the room for them without making the whole thing even less readable.

The downside of not having the walls is that I initially scanned this map (and released it to my patrons in 2017) upside down. And it still seemed to make SOME sense, except areas that should be over other areas were drawn under them, and so on. It took me 20 minutes to figure out that I didn’t make layer errors, but just had the whole map upside down.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 600 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.

Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalog to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).